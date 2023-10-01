Ukraine releases ultimatum to UEFA

(MENAFN) Ukraine has asked from European football’s ruling structure, UEFA, to alter its choice to restore Russian under-17 groups in global rivalries, also has stated that it is going to refuse to participate in any happening in which Russian groups are playing. The connotations of both Poland as well as England have supported Kiev’s position.



Previously this week, UEFA declared that it intents to restore Russian under-17 teams to European rivalry “in the course of this season,” stating in a declaration on Tuesday that “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults.”



All Russian football groups, at both assembly as well as global rank, have been banned from rivalry by UEFA since February 2022 after the onset of Moscow’s army manner in Ukraine. UEFA also taken asway Saint Petersburg its hosting privileges to the Champions League final in 2022, and also put an end to a sponsorship agreement with Russian power company Gazprom.



MENAFN01102023000045015687ID1107170976