EU High Representative Borrell arrives to Odesa on unannounced visit

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the high representative of the EU for security and foreign affairs, has arrived in Odesa on an unscheduled visit.



According to a Ukrainian news agency’s reporter, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made the related declaration on the social media site X.



“Odesa is a beautiful historic city. It should be in the headlines for its vibrant culture and spirit. Instead, it marks the news as frequent target of Putin’s war. The EU supports the stabilisation of sites impacted by Russia’s barbarically destruction,” Borrell posted.



He noted that one year had gone by since Russia had illegitimately seized portions of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kherson regions.



“Ukraine has every right to defend itself against the Russian aggression and regain full control of its territory,” Borrell noted. As he stated, the EU is going to continue to support Ukraine no matter how long it takes.

MENAFN01102023000045015839ID1107170973