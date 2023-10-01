Biden calls endorsement of bill to stop federal government shutdown ‘great news’

(MENAFN) The Leader of the United States, Joe Biden, labelled the endorsement of a bill to stop a federal government shutdown as great news and stressed the necessity to give enough aid to Ukraine as well.



“Tonight, bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to keep the government open, preventing an unnecessary crisis that would have inflicted needless pain on millions of hardworking Americans,” the American Leader Joe Biden declared in response to the bipartisan bill that was passed on September 30 to keep the U.S. Government running.



As Biden emphasized, this bill ensures that millions of women and children will continue to have access to crucial nutrition assistance, active-duty military are going to continue receiving their pay, passengers will not have their flights delayed, and more.



“This is good news for the American people,” Biden admitted. Simultaneously, he noted: “Just a few months ago, Speaker McCarthy and I reached a budget agreement to avoid precisely this type of manufactured crisis.”

