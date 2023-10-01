(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that the worldwide economic system is designed to cater to the Western elite's interests, leaving developing nations with no choice but to secure loans with excessively high interest rates.



During his speech at the Russia-Latin America Parliamentary Conference, Putin argued that the global elites are taking advantage of nearly all other nations, particularly in technology, information, and finance domains.



Furthermore, Putin likened the loan obligations imposed on developing economies to feudal-style "quitrents" and urged for an end to this practice. He emphasized the necessity of discontinuing this approach.



“Therefore, we all have to work together to change the rules of the global (financial) system,” Putin advised.



The Russian president before declared that the “myth of the Western welfare state, of the so-called ‘golden billion’, is crumbling.” As stated by Putin, the newest restriction forced on Russia by the United States and its associates indicate the conclusion of a period.

