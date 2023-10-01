Kosovo demands immediate Serbian military withdrawal

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Kosovo administration made an announcement, stating its request for Serbia to promptly remove all military forces from the border with Kosovo.



"The military units of the Serbian army Friday deployed their military and gendarmerie capacities to 48 forward operating bases located along the border line of the Republic of Kosovo, several kilometers deep within Serbian territory. This deployment also includes anti-aircraft systems and heavy artillery,'' the administration stated in a declaration.



The argument put forth is that this deployment poses a threat to both the territorial integrity of Kosovo and the presence of international military forces within the nation.



“We have expressed our concern many times about the existence of these 48 bases of the Serbian army and gendarmerie (on the borderline) and emphasized that these bases serve to support the already proven fact of a possible military attack against the Republic of Kosovo. We call on Serbian institutions and (Serbian) President (Aleksandar) Vucic to immediately withdraw all military units from the Kosovo borderline and to close and demilitarize 28 forward military bases and 20 gendarmerie bases that pose a permanent threat to our country,'' it claimed.



Kosovo police reported on Saturday that they conducted searches along the escape route used by a Serbian armed group involved in the September 24 attack and clashes with Kosovo police. During these searches, they confiscated items including rocket launchers, substantial weaponry, and military gear such as bulletproof vests.

MENAFN01102023000045015682ID1107170966