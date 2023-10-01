Yermak says all main allies to back Ukraine until it wins conflict

(MENAFN) There are no alterations in backing for Ukraine, all main allies of Ukraine are committed to back it until it wins its conflict.



As Chief of the Leader’s Office Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, he discussed this in a conference with spokespersons of the Ukrainian media.



"All key partners of Ukraine are determined to support our country until its victory in this war. In particular, the Ukrainian delegation returned from the United States of America with clear confidence that there are no changes in support," Yermak stressed.



Based on his declaration, it was declared in the trip of Leader Volodymyr Zelensky that the USA would offer a new set of security aid. There are very significant agreements about mutual effort on the founding of arms output establishments in Ukraine as well.



"The country’s leadership regularly meets with representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties. Supporting Ukraine is a special priority of the USA. We have made sure that the American society supports us greatly," Yermak emphasized.

