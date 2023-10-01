Azerbaijan Sends 7 Ambulances To Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has sent 7 ambulances to the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

Ambulances with a medical team were dispatched for the purpose of providing emergency medical assistance and treatment in Khankendi.

Headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the working grou[ has been set up to solve social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural issues in the Garabagh region upon the presidential instructions.

The working group operates within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories

