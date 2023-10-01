Azerbaijan Sends 7 Ambulances To Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has sent 7 ambulances to the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.
Ambulances with a medical team were dispatched for the purpose
of providing emergency medical assistance and treatment in
Khankendi.
Headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the working
grou[ has been set up to solve social, humanitarian, economic, and
infrastructural issues in the Garabagh region upon the presidential
instructions.
The working group operates within the framework of the
Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in
Azerbaijan`s liberated territories
