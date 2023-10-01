13Th International IAF Meeting For Ministers And Members Of Parliaments Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The 13th
International Astronautical Federation (IAF) International Meeting
for Ministers and Parliamentarians (MMOP) started its work on
October 1, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis is holding the event with the theme
"The importance of including space solutions in the political
agenda for policy makers". International Astronautical Federation
President Clay Mowry and others are taking part in the meeting.
The participants of the event will hold discussions on 3 panel
topics. The first panel is titled "Space Solutions for Improving
Public Services", the second panel is titled "Space Solutions for
Natural Disasters and Risks", and the third panel is titled "Space
Solutions in Resource Management".
The International Astronautical Federation's MMOP has been
organized since 2009.
The 13th session is held on the eve of the 74th Baku
International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in
Azerbaijan on October 2-6.
The right to hold this prestigious event, which has been held
since October 1950, Baku received during the elections to the
General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in
October 2019 in the U.S. capital Washington, DC.
Azerbaijan first held the event in 1973 under the leadership of
national leader Heydar Aliyev.
MENAFN01102023000187011040ID1107170897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.