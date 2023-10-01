13Th International IAF Meeting For Ministers And Members Of Parliaments Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The 13th International Astronautical Federation (IAF) International Meeting for Ministers and Parliamentarians (MMOP) started its work on October 1, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis is holding the event with the theme "The importance of including space solutions in the political agenda for policy makers". International Astronautical Federation President Clay Mowry and others are taking part in the meeting.

The participants of the event will hold discussions on 3 panel topics. The first panel is titled "Space Solutions for Improving Public Services", the second panel is titled "Space Solutions for Natural Disasters and Risks", and the third panel is titled "Space Solutions in Resource Management".

The International Astronautical Federation's MMOP has been organized since 2009.

The 13th session is held on the eve of the 74th Baku International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Azerbaijan on October 2-6.

The right to hold this prestigious event, which has been held since October 1950, Baku received during the elections to the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in October 2019 in the U.S. capital Washington, DC.

Azerbaijan first held the event in 1973 under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev.