Azerbaijan Successfully Prepares For International Astronautical Congress

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan has successfully prepared for the International Astronautical Congress, demonstrating readiness for active participation in the field of space research, President of the International Astronautical Federation Clay Mowry said during a session of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

He noted that the world is making great steps towards the development of the space sphere and technologies in this field, and this is actively supported by the UN, which recognizes the importance of international cooperation and scientific research in the space sphere to achieve global goals.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. Thus, on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became the first city in South Caucasus where this event was organized. And on October 25-29, 2019, Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, DC. Thus, the 74th International Astronautical Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance", organized by Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos, will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.