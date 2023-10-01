'Al Jundi' Magazine Celebrates Its Golden Jubilee

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Jundi magazine, published by the UAE Ministry of Defence, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which falls on 1st October 2023.

Coinciding with the release of its 597th issue for October 2023, Al Jundi has published a special commemorative edition to mark its golden jubilee, reflecting on the successes and achievements of the magazine over the past five decades.

Founded in 1973 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jundi published its first issue in October of that year. Its aim was to cover news and activities related to the UAE's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces.

Published in Arabic and English, this monthly magazine analyses and discusses vital issues and key events relating to the Ministry and the Armed Forces.

Moreover, Al Jundi provides prominent Emirati and Arab writers a platform to share opinions and insights on various matters of interest to readers.

Since its inception, Al Jundi has worked with leading writers and experts in defence and security from around the world to publish specialised military studies, research, reports and features analysing key issues of interest in the UAE, the Arab world and globally.

To meet its objectives and serve its readership, Al Jundi regularly features investigative reports and interviews with influential military and civilian figures of international repute.

Additionally, Al Jundi includes sections on culture, economics, medicine, sports and more throughout its pages. It also publishes annual supplements covering major events in the UAE.

In print, online at Aljundi, and on social media (@aljundijournal), Al Jundi strives to stay at the forefront of the latest in military journalism.

Over the years, Al Jundi has built strong ties and strategic partnerships with numerous defence manufacturers and producers locally, regionally and worldwide.

It regularly participates in leading military exhibitions and conferences to provide comprehensive coverage for its readers through its printed magazine, daily bulletins, website, social media and multimedia.