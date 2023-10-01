(MENAFN) The British minister of state for Europe declared on Saturday that negotiation is the only maintainable method to found peace in Kosovo, asking for de-escalation of the ongoing stress throughout the boundary with Serbia.



Expressing authorization for UK forces recently strengthening KFOR peacekeepers in Kosovo, Leo Docherty sttaed that this represents Britain's dedication to NATO as well as steadiness in the Western Balkans.



"We urge calm and de-escalation from all sides. The only sustainable path to peace in Kosovo is through dialogue," he noted in a post on X.



A battle erupted last Sunday in the town of Banjska in northern Kosovo, an area with a huge ethnic Serb population, close to the Serbian boundary, where a shooting killed one police officer and wounded another.



The region has been the site of conflict since April, when regional ethnic Serbs rejected polls in northern Kosovo, afterwards demonstrations on the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.



The last week has witnessed a “large Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo" containing advanced weaponry, tanks, as well as mechanized infantry troop, as stated by the US National Security Council, whose representative name the deployment “a very destabilizing development.”

MENAFN01102023000045015839ID1107170777