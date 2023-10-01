Antipa Minerals To Turbocharge Exploration With Up To $7 Million Raise

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) MD Roger Mason tells Proactive the company has launched a $2 million pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue to eligible shareholders, taking the recent capital initiatives to a total of up to $7 million. Proceeds from the placement and rights issue are to be predominantly applied to ongoing exploration and appraisal of resource growth and discovery opportunities at the company's 100%-owned Minyari Dome Project. The company will undertake the rights issue on a one-for-26 basis to raise up to $2 million, at an issue price of $0.013 per share.

Mason said:“The rights Issue announced today provides all shareholders with the opportunity to further participate in Antipa's vast Paterson Province portfolio, including our compelling 100%-owned Minyari Dome Gold Project.

“Funds raised through the placement and rights Issue will allow our exploration team to fast-track the aggressive resource growth and discovery-orientated drilling activities we have planned at the new GEO-01 discovery and at the exciting Tetris and Pacman targets.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect.com: