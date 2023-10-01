Antipa Minerals To Turbocharge Exploration With Up To $7 Million Raise

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) MD Roger Mason tells Proactive the company has launched a $2 million pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue to eligible shareholders, taking the recent capital initiatives to a total of up to $7 million. Proceeds from the placement and rights issue are to be predominantly applied to ongoing exploration and appraisal of resource growth and discovery opportunities at the company's 100%-owned Minyari Dome Project. The company will undertake the rights issue on a one-for-26 basis to raise up to $2 million, at an issue price of $0.013 per share.
Mason said:“The rights Issue announced today provides all shareholders with the opportunity to further participate in Antipa's vast Paterson Province portfolio, including our compelling 100%-owned Minyari Dome Gold Project.
“Funds raised through the placement and rights Issue will allow our exploration team to fast-track the aggressive resource growth and discovery-orientated drilling activities we have planned at the new GEO-01 discovery and at the exciting Tetris and Pacman targets.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect.com:
MENAFN01102023005728012573ID1107170772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.