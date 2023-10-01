Imugene Talks VAXINIA MAST Trial And Corporate Ambition

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) CEO Leslie Chong speaks with Proactive soon after the company announced it has cleared the first cohort of patients of the intratumoral (IT) arm of its VAXINIA metastatic advanced solid tumours (MAST) trial and is now recruiting for cohort 2 of the study's IT and intravenous/IV arms. The multicenter Phase 1 MAST trial commenced by delivering a low dose of VAXINIA to patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumours who have had at least two prior lines of standard-of-care treatment. The City of Hope-developed oncolytic vihas been shown to shrink colon, lung, breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer tumours in preclinical laboratory and animal models.

Chong said:“We've now seen a very significant number of patients dosed with VAXINIA as part of the MAST study, with those patients suffering as a result of a variety of tumour types. It's exciting that we're getting so close to finding out the impact that this treatment is having for these patients in need.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect.com: