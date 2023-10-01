Magnetite Mines Continues To Refine DFS Work Ahead Of Final Investment Decision

Magnetite Mines CEO Tim Dobson sits down with Proactive's Tom Warner to discuss the latest developments at the company's flagship Razorback iron Ore Project. Dobson discusses how the MGT team has been refining all aspects of the Project with the objective of delivering a Definitive Feasibility Study suitable for a final investment decision.

The company's attention has been squarely focused on de-risking key infrastructure elements and identifying material cost reductions via value engineering to further improve the Project's economics before MGT completes cost intensive, DFS-level engineering. Key workstreams underway include Water supply: Option confirmation, pipeline alignment and permitting pathway; Power supply: High-voltage transmission alignment, offtake capacity and confirmation; Land access: Land access agreements for enabling infrastructure including haul road, electricity transmission and water supply pipeline.

Meanwhile, project approvals are being advanced, with work in progress paving the way for the submission of a Mining Lease Proposal in Q1 2024.

