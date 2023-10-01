New Army Campaign Inspires Young Americans To Take The First Step To “Be All You Can Be”

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

On August 21, the U.S. Army unveiled“First Steps,” a new campaign that shows young Americans how they can start their journey to service.

The campaign is built on the premise that American youth don't need to have everything figured out from the beginning to make an impact. Taking a chance is the first step to achieving your goals. The campaign is a continuation of the“Be All You Can Be” brand refresh, which launched in March 2023.

The new campaign offers an up-close, personal, and unfiltered look at Soldiers embarking on some of the most powerful experiences in their early Army journeys, including arriving at basic training, receiving their first patch, and hitting their first target from a battle tank.

Maj. Sam Winkler is a shining example of where your first steps can take you in the U.S. Army. After immigrating to the United States from Nepal, she took her own first step: enlisting in the Army at 17 years old.

Now, as a Soldier and a mom, she has used her passion for family to help lead a first grassroots effort transforming the way the U.S. Army supports parents in the force. Her efforts, in collaboration with other Army parents, led to the development of the Army's Directive 2022-06 : Parenthood, Pregnancy, and Postpartum. Twelve policy changes address key issues like family care planning, fertility treatments, paid parental leave, support in returning to work, and more.

On August 30, Maj. Winkler conducted a nationwide media tour discussing the campaign and the limitless opportunities in the Army for youth to find their purpose, explore their passions, build connections, and join a community.

Topics Maj. Winkler discussed included:

To learn more, visit:

