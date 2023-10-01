Thor Energy Signs Deal For "Much Lower Impact, Environmentally Friendly Exploration Program"

Thor Energy PLC (AIM:THR, OTCQB:THORF, ASX:THR) Managing Director Nicole Galloway Warland speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the uranium and energy metals-focused exploration company announced a collaboration with Fleet Space Technology to conduct Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys over Thor Energy's Alfred East project area.

The partnership promises to provide real-time data with minimal environmental impact, reducing the need for extensive drilling. She says the deal allows for a The genesis of this partnership came from the success of an ANT survey conducted by Fleet Space Technology over Thor Energy's Alfred West project. Galloway Warland explains that the results were impressive enough to prompt a deepening of the relationship, and Fleet Space Technology have made an equity investment of £250,000 in Thor Energy as part of the deal just announced.

In the coming weeks, Thor Energy and Fleet Space will deploy geodes that communicate with satellites, commencing the ANT surveys over the northern portion of the project. Subsequent data integration, aided by machine learning and AI, will yield a revised 3D geological model. Galloway Warland also gives an overview of Thor Energy's other current work, highlighting the recent granting of drilling permits for its Wedding Bell and Radium Mountain drilling programmes in Colorado.

