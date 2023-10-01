Lightning Minerals Hits More Pegmatites At Dundas

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) CEO Alex Biggs speaks with Proactive after announcing the company has completed a successful inaugural drilling program at the flagship Dundas Lithium Project, striking more pegmatites under cover in eight drill holes of up to 17 metres in width. Lightning is now conducting infill soil sampling on the neighbouring tenement, following up on lithium in soil results of up to 218 parts per million lithium over an 8-kilometre soil anomaly. It is also planning an infill soil program to follow up results from Dundas North, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this calendar year.

“We have multiple targets across our Dundas project area in proximity to known lithium resources and operating mines.

“Our aim is to accelerate our exploration to test target areas effectively and efficiently. I commend the team and our contractors on completing a safe, efficient and effective phase 1 drilling program and look forward to updating the market in due course on further progress,” said Biggs.

