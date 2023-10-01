Legend Mining Unlocking Octagonal Nickel-Copper Sulphide Potential

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) chair Mark Wilson tells Proactive the company is gearing up to conduct a downhole transient electromagnetic (DHTEM) survey on recently completed diamond drill hole OCDD005 after the hole intersected a“mixing zone” with magnetite and pyrrhotite at Octagonal prospect within the Rockford Project in Western Australia. Positioned at the source of an Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (AMT) feature, the hole did not intersect nickel-copper mineralisation but offers an opportunity to survey the target at depth. LEG intends to conduct a High-Power Fixed Loop Electro-Magnetics (HPFLTEM) survey over the entire Octagonal intrusion with the goal of identifying large sulphide bodies at depth. The company will then plan diamond drilling based on the HPFLTEM survey's results.

“From the information to date, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the best mineralisation is on the eastern flank of the prospect. This is further evidenced by the 4 conductors from DHTEM in hole 4,” Wilson said.

“A decision has been made to conduct a large high-powered electromagnetic (EM) survey over Octagonal with the design capacity to identify conductive responses below a depth of 600 metres.

“This is expected to deliver EM data which along with the seismic and other data sets will givethe next generation of diamond drill targets.”

