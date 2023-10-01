Evergold Announces The Filing Of NI 43-101 Report On DEM Project

Evergold Corp CEO Kevin Keough joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce that the company has filed an independent technical report on the newly optioned DEM project, located in central British Columbia.

Keough explained to Proactive that the foat the DEM Property is a copper-gold-silver porphyry system, which has been identified through varisupporting data sets. These datasets include soil geochemistry, significant magnetic anomalies, and IP-chargeability anomalies that are associated with favorable geology and regional-scale structures.

These findings have motivated Evergold to begin the exploration activities recommended in the technical report in the near future. Keough also mentioned that the company has secured the right to earn a 100% ownership interest in the DEM Property by making staged cash payments over a four-year period.

The filing of the independent technical report reflects Evergold Corp's commitment to transparently sharing information about its projects and their potential. The identification of a promising copper-gold-silver porphyry system at the DEM Property marks an important step forward for the company, and their plans to initiate exploration activities underscore their dedication to advancing their exploration efforts in British Columbia.

