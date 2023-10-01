First Phosphate Field Work At Larouche Property Turns Up Significant Phosphate Results

First Phosphate Corp CEO John Passalacqua joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting assay results from a geological reconnaissance program at the Larouche property in Quebec.

Passalacqua announced that the grab sampling conducted as part of the geological reconnaissance program yielded strong results. Notably, massive apatite samples from the Larouche area returned assays of up to 36.46% P2O5 (phosphate) within nelsonite layers. Out of the 22 samples collected, 13 samples showed P2O5 values ranging from 8.29% to 36.46%. In addition, four samples returned TiO2 (titanium dioxide) values between 17.32% and 19.22%.

The phosphate mineralization was identified within layers of apatite-bearing nelsonite situated within an anorthosite host rock. The geological context of the Larouche area is similar to what the company previously discovered during its winter drilling program in the northern part of its Bégin-Lamarche property.

Passalacqua expressed the company's satisfaction with the results, noting that they highlight multiple rich, high-grade phosphate-bearing properties in close proximity to the deep sea Port of Saguenay. This strategic location can potentially offer logistical advantages for transportation and export.

The assay results from the Larouche property add to the growing body of evidence indicating the presence of valuable phosphate resources in First Phosphate Corp's portfolio. The positive results further support the company's exploration efforts and its potential to contribute to the phosphate supply chain in a region with favourable infrastructure for resource development.

