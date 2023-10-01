Rocketfuel Releases 4Q Financials Showing Major Increases In Daily Transactions And Revenue

Rocketfuel Payment Solutions CEO Peter Jensen joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the impressive growth of the company's fiscal 4th quarter. Jensen shared that Rocketfuel has experienced rapid expansion driven by notable increases in daily transaction volume and daily revenue. Jensen highlighted that Rocketfuel achieved a remarkable accomplishment with an approximately 20-fold increase in average daily revenue, reaching around $8,500. He also mentioned that the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) has surged to $3 million, a significant growth indicator. Additionally, the daily transaction volume has seen a remarkable 15-fold increase, rising from 200 transactions to 3,000. Rocketfuel's revenue growth rate is currently exceeding 50% per month, reflecting the company's strong momentum and increasing market demand. Jensen emphasized the company's projection to achieve profitability, with a targeted ARR surpassing $5 million by October 2023. This projection underscores Rocketfuel's commitment to sustainable growth and its ability to capture a substantial share of the market. The impressive financial performance showcased by Rocketfuel Payment Solutions underscores its position as an emerging leader in the payment solutions industry. With its rapid growth trajectory and foon profitability, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the evolving landscape of digital transactions.

