In anticipation of the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi, India on September 9-10, 2023, Human Rights Index has released a new report titled "Amit Shah - India's Invisible Prime Minister ." The report offers a in-depth examination of the influence, impact, and concerns raised by stakeholders around the world regarding the actions and politics Amit Anil Chandra Shah, India's Minister of Home Affairs.

As the world's largest democracy prepares to take center stage at the G20 summit, the spotlight turns to India's leadership. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves as the visible face of the Indian government, the power and influence wielded by Amit Shah, the Minister of Home Affairs, cannot be underestimated. Often referred to as India's Invisible Prime Minister, Shah's track record raises sericoncerns that are of utmost importance to global leaders, particularly those in Great Britain, the European Union, and the United States.

The Human Rights Index report presents a meticulously researched analysis of Amit Shah's role as a key player in Indian governance and the driving force behind the country's pivot to far-right nationalism in recent years. His close association with Prime Minister Modi and his authoritative control over a considerable police force underscore the extent of his reach and authority.

Shah's political journey has been characterized by allegations of human rights violations, suppression of dissent, and the enactment of divisive policies that have disproportionately affected minority communities, including Muslims, Jews, and LGBTQ+ groups. Of particular concern is his advocacy for Article 14 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, which have sparked widespread protests and attracted international criticism.

Amit Shah has also played a central role in politicizing the ongoing refugee crisis in Manipur , India, and has faced widespread criticism refusing to seek holistic solutions to the issue. The Human Rights Index report also delves into Shah's connections to Russia, especially in the context of regional peace, stability, and freedom, are also explored.

As India prepares to host the G20 summit, the report underscores the importance of safeguarding democratic values and human rights on a global scale.

The complete "Amit Shah - India's Invisible Prime Minister" report is accessible for download here .

The Human Rights Index is a platform dedicated to raising awareness about the complex crisis faced by refugees in India. Its mission is to bring attention to the history of discrimination and violence faced by religiand ethnic minorities in India. Through research and advocacy, it aims to promote human rights and support those affected by persecution.

