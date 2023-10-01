Stellar Resources Welcomes Big Tin Resource Boost At Heemskirk

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) MD Gary Fietz tells Proactive the company has defined an updated indicated resource of 3.52 million tonnes at 1.05% tin for 36,991 tonnes contained tin for the Heemskirk Tin Project in Tasmania. This represents a 24% increase in contained tin compared to the November 2022 mineral resource estimate (MRE) and a 58% increase from the 2019 MRE, significantly increasing confidence in the project. The total MRE for the project has been updated to 7.48 million tonnes at 11.04% tin for 77,872 tonnes contained tin. The new Heemskirk total MRE continues to rank as the highest-grade undeveloped tin project in Australia and the third highest-grade globally of peer company projects.

Fietz said:“Over the past 18 months, our Phase 2A and Phase 2B infill drilling programs have focused on increasing the indicated mineral resource at Severn.

“Our strategy has been vindicated with the results from these successful drilling campaigns, resulting in a 58% increase in contained tin in the Heemskirk Tin Project's indicated mineral resource from the 2019 MRE.

“We expect the substantially increased indicated mineral resource to support a pre-feasibility study on the project, which is scheduled for later this year.”

