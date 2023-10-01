Nexus Minerals Raising Up To $3.25 Million To Advance Exploration Activities

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
NeMinerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) MD Andy Tudor tells Proactive the company is raising around $3.25 million before costs through a 1 for 5 renounceable entitlement issue partially underwritten to $2 million at a price of five cents per share. Newill use the money to progress exploration activities at the Wallbrook Gold Project, the Bethanga Porphyry Copper-Gold Project and the NSW LCT Pegmatite Project. The company is actively exploring for gold deposits on its highly prospective tenement package in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and has expanded its existing project portfolio with the addition of the Bethanga Project in Victoria. It has also recently been granted more than 15,000 square kilometres of LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) pegmatite prospective tenure in NSW and Victoria.
