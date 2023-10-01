Graft Polymer Signs Third Major R&D Deal In Two Months

Graft Polymer (UK) PLC (LSE:GPL) independent non-executive director Alex Brooks speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after announcing that the specialist polymer modification company has signed its third research and development and supply agreement in two months - this time with European FMCG packaging company, FORPET BALTIC (FORPET).

FORPET is based in the Latvian port city of Ventspils and specialises in recycled PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) as well as other sustainable packaging solutions. Once joint R&D on an improved recycled PET product is complete, Graft will supply FORPET with the new product for manufacture.

Brooks explains what Graft Polymer is hoping to achieve with FORPET, saying that Graft expects to supply additives that improve the properties of recycled PET, such as opacity, texture, temperature tolerance, and purity, while also removing contaminants from the feedstock. The partnership underscores Graft Polymer's commitment to innovative polymer recycling.

This marks Graft Polymer's third significant deal in just two months, and Brooks says that with the company's factory in Slovenia up and running, more collaborations should be expected as they continue to demonstrate their capabilities to potential partners in the field.

