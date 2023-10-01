Ecora Resources "Confident" In Future Growth After Releasing Interims

Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR, TSX:ECOR) chief financial officer Kevin Flynn speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the mining royalty company released its interim results for the first half of 2023.

Flynn describes a solid start to the year, emphasising strong cash flow generation and ongoing pursuit of their strategic goals, including the recent addition of a $20 million Vizcachitas copper royalty to their portfolio. Flynn acknowledges that high commodity prices during 2022 has hit Ecora's relative performance during 2023 so far, but emphasises that this was expected as they transition away from certain assets and towards new opportunities, like the Voisey's Bay ramp-up and the West Musgrave timeline commitment by BHP.

Looking ahead, Flynn believes that Ecora is well-capitalised and poised for growth, with a strong balance sheet and a favourable environment for acquisitions. He expresses confidence in its ability to continue organic and acquisition-based expansion, saying that its performance fully aligns with its own expectations.

