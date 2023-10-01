Hanetf Co-Founder Says Indian Space Programme "Has Whole Sector Very Excited"

HANetf co-founder and co-CEO Hector McNeil speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London about the latest developments from the world of ETFs, and from the markets more generally, as the business revs back up after the summer break.

He starts by highlighting the remarkable achievement made by the Indian Space Research recently with its Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, which is being followed by the Aditya-L1 mission toward the Sun, and says the programme "has the whole sector very excited." HANetf has gained attention for its space-themed Procure Space UCITS ETF which covers a wide spectrum from space tourism to defence and exploration, reflecting the growing interest in the space sector.

Additionally, Hector highlighted the surge in thetech market, particularly the NASDAQ index. He says that HANetf's approach of giving equal weighting in their ETFs provides an opportunity for stocks that lag behind the tech giants to catch up. Their HAN-GINS Tech Megatrend Equal Weight UCITS ETF covers varisectors, such as social media, blockchain, and cloud technology.

Another area of fofor HANetf is uranium. They offer a uranium-focused ETF, the Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF which includes both equities and physical uranium, providing investors with unique exposure to the sector. Hector speaks about the positive outlook for uranium and the rapid growth of their uranium-focused products.

