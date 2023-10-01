AJN Resources Signs Term Sheet For Second Exploration Permit On Manono Trend

AJN Resources President and CEO KlEckhof speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the exploration and development company announced the signing of a binding term sheet for the option to acquire up to a 70% indirect interest in a second lithium exploration permit on Manono Trend in Eastern DRC.

Eckhof highlights the significance of private enterprise involvement, emphasising the absence of government involvement in the project. He suggests that a projected global lithium shortages in two years is likely to benefit projects like AJN's in the DRC. Eckhof also outlines upcoming steps, mentioning ready-to-drill projects in Kabunda and an anticipated rapid drilling timeline. He encourages investors interested in world-class lithium projects to explore AJN's offerings in the burgeoning DRC market.

He also suggests that there are "other deals in the pipeline." The official AJN Resources website says that AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a foon Africa.

