BOUNDARY BREAKING BEAUTY BRAND, THE LIP BAR, DEBUTS IN OVER 3,000 CVS STORES NATIONWIDE

TLB , the beauty brand pioneering in maximum impact cosmetics, announces its expansion with retail partner CVS. Following TLB 's continued success with current retail partners Target and Walmart, the brand has recently been named the largest Black-owned brand available at Target in 2023. Now the indie brand breaking barriers in promoting inclusive beauty standards will have its largest in-store retail presence to date in 3,300 CVS locations nationwide.

Customers will have access to The Lip Bar 's range of award-winning and best-selling lipsticks and lip glosses, intentionally formulated for all complexions. In-store displays will feature product education highlighting the longevity of The Lip Bar 's clean, vegan, and cruelty-free product formulations, and extensive shade ranges, all made with the consumer in mind.

To celebrate The Lip Bar 's retail expansion and further building the brands longstanding community of confident 'Bawse' women, the brand is hosting a cash and product giveaway with a grand prize of $3,000, to coincide with the 3,300-store launch, on September 4th through September 15th, for customers who share their lip product purchased at a CVS store.

“We are excited to take The Lip Bar nationally in over 3,000 CVS stores and continue growing the brand to be accessible for all beauty lovers nationwide. What started as developing lipsticks in my kitchen over ten years ago, to touring cross country in The Lip Bar mobile truck, it's beautiful to reach the masses with an amazing retail partner like CVS, who share our mission to drive innovation forward and create beauty solutions for everyone to experience our number one selling lip products that empower our supporters!” shared The Lip Bar Founder and CEO, MeliButler

“The Lip Bar's continued success and expansion into CVS stores is an exciting representation of the continued demand for a brand that connects with its community of diverse beauty lovers at their nearest convenience. We are excited as The Lip Bar is already the largest Black-owned brand in its existing retail partners, and we're looking forward to making history with CVS.” said Lauren DeVor, The Lip Bar's Director of Sales

Since launching in 2012, The Lip Bar has challenged the beauty standard by creating innovative, clean, and exciting products to represent all beauty lovers, growing from lip products to eye, face, and skincare. Founder MeliButler strives to deliberately cater to women who have like her, write their own story, and live their unfiltered truth to achieve success. Following launching in select Target stores in 2018 and Walmart stores in 2021, The Lip Bar has garnered cult stawith TLB's matte liquid lipstick Bawse Lad as the retailer's #1 red lipstick across all multicultural color cosmetics brands, matte liquid lipstick Rich Auntie as the #1 innovation at Target, and TLB has consistently remained the #1 independent, Black owned beauty brand amongst all multicultural color cosmetics.

In September 2022, TLB's parent company, The Lip Bar Inc. announced that it had raised an oversubscribed $6.7M fundraising round to further grow its house of brands including TLB . The funding positioned TLB for growth in both existing and new retail channels, leading to the expansion with CVS. Butler plans to scale and grow her business while continuing to disrupt the beauty industry, challenge societal norms of the past continuously and engage with TLB's core consumer.

About The Lip Bar

TLB is a beauty brand started in the kitchen of Founder and CEO, MeliButler while working on Wall Street. Since her early days of developing formulations, The Lip Bar has become a pioneer on clean beauty and inclusion, proudly founded and owned by a self-made Woman of Color. Since its launch in 2012, Butler has been on a mission to change the way people think about beauty. Believing that all beauty brands have the capacity to represent all beauty lovers, while creating clean and exciting products.

