Skinny Tacos® Stylish Fast Casual Restaurant Brand Launches

The tag line,“A Fresh Take on Tacos,” is just the beginning. The Skinny Tacos menu features lean, healthy and flavorful tacos with protein options like bison, rockfish, grilled shrimp and filet mignon. Vegan and gluten-free toptions are also on the menu, alongside fresh salads, hot and cold soups and nutritigrain bowls.

Over the last decade, the restaurant industry has witnessed a major shift toward healthy, nutritiand lighter menu items. While many restaurants try to incorporate healthy items into their menus, the Skinny Tacos brand focuses solely on healthy, low-calorie items. The brand aims to change the perception that tacos are unhealthy by offering a menu that uses lean proteins, fresh fish, beans, grains, fruits, salads and vegetables.

“Diners love tacos, and we're just aiming to make them leaner, lighter and healthier,” says Chef Paige Padilla, who created the menu for Skinny Tacos.“We plan to use seasonal, locally-sourced, hormone-free, organic and free-range ingredients whenever possible to boost the nutritional value.”

The Skinny Tacos brand was launched by creative duo Peter Wood and Vicky Yao, who have collaborated on marketing some of the leading restaurant brands in the United States for the past 15 years. Deriving inspiration from vintage travel posters and California's“Golden State” nickname, the brand's logo and color palette have an art dlook and feel that brings a surprising elegance to the restaurants.

“We're capturing the allure of California: the lifestyle, the sunshine, the scenery – and the tacos,” says Yao, a graduate of the Art Institute of California in Los Angeles. The brand can be viewed at

