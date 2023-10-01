Benchmark International Again Among The Leaders In 2023 Pitchbook M&A Rankings

Benchmark International , a leading middle-market M&A advisory firm focusing on sell-side transactions, is proud to be recognized again as one of the most active leaders in the M&A industry by Pitchbook , the leading resource for comprehensive data, research, and insights spanning global capital markets.

For several years, Pitchbook's Global League Tables continually ranked Benchmark International in the upper echelon in several categories. Once again, per the Q2 2023' M&A Advisor' table, Pitchbook ranks Benchmark International as:

· 6 th Most Active Globally

· 5 th Most Active in the United States

· 6 th Most Active in Europe

Benchmark closed 47 deals globally in the second quarter of 2023, 23 in the U.S., and 24 in Europe.

Benchmark International's Executive Chairman Steven Keane stated, "The Pitchbook rankings demonstrate how hard our team works daily. We reach new milestones every quarter and year and look forward to continuing to outdo ourselves."

He added, “While the recognition is always greatly appreciated, we get our true gratification from arranging game-changing transactions for our clients and helping them achieve their lifelong goals.”

ABOUT BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL:

Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across variindustries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables.

