First Season Of Reality TV Show “The Next Crypto Gem” Set To Premiere In 56 Countries On September 7Th

The Next Crypto Gem, a reality show starring blockchain personalities, has announced its season one debut. The first episode of The Hourglass Collective-produced show is set to go live on September 7th 2023 at 9pm EST/6pm PST and will feature a string of crypto influencers. Industry veterans Brian D. Evans, Layah Heilpern, and George Tung will star as judges of the contest. Cameo appearances will be made throughout Season 1 by well-known figures such as original member of Shark Tank Kevin Harrington, legendary professional poker player Tom Dwan, and notoriYoutuber Ben“BitBoy Crypto” Armstrong.

Dubbed“the Shark Tank of crypto,” The Next Crypto Gem draws its cues from entrepreneurial shows such as The Apprentice coupled with the gamified format of The Voice. It aims to bring the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency to a mainstream audience for the first time. Spearheaded by experienced producers, the show completed filming in March, with the Hourglass Collective chairman Jeff Mahony's NEFT Entertainment and Hourglass Collective President Jett Tang co-funding the first season.

Jett Tang said:“The Next Crypto Gem captures everything that makes the cryptocurrency industry so compelling and brings these elements to a mainstream audience for the first time. The teamwork; the rivalry; the larger-than-life characters, and the out-of-the-box ideas are all here, packaged in a format that will be easily absorbable to television viewers. Crypto is the greatest show on earth and now, with The Next Crypto Gem, our industry has got the series it's always deserved.”

The Next Crypto Gem will be available to a global audience including Insight TV's network of 178 platforms in 56 countries. Viewers can watch Insight TV's channels on Linear, Fast, and OTT platforms including Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, Pluto, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Freevee. Other confirmed platforms include DirectTv, DistroTV, FuboTV., Sinclair TV, Verizon Media, Sling Comcast, and Cox.

During the course of the show, contestants will encounter a series of challenges, the exact nature of which is being kept under wraps. The format is designed to be fun and fast-paced. Crypto influencers Brian D. Evans, Layah Heilpern, and George Tung have been tasked with judging the final four contestants and determining the overall winner.

While the fois on entertainment, the show will also educate its audience on core crypto concepts such as blockchain, tokenomics, and wallets. Its prime focus, however, is on capturing crypto culture and presenting it to an audience that has little previexposure to the industry's zaniness and the eclectic characters it attracts. Plans are already underway for a second season of The Next Crypto Gem.

The Hourglass Collective is on a mission to grow adoption of real-world blockchain. It aims to expand the utility of web3 technology by incubating projects that bridge the crypto space with mainstream entertainment, popular apps, major retail brands, and large-scale events. In addition to creating The Next Crypto Gem TV Show, the Hourglass Collective has incubated Alpha District, a blockchain-based RPG ecosystem, whose team has worked on some of the biggest projects in AAA gaming including Star Wars: Eclipse, Assassin's Creed, Clash of Clans and Detroit Becomes Human. The Hourglass Collective has also incubated Kosmos, a self-publishing app that connects fiction writers with readers. Over half a dozen more incubated projects are in the pipeline.

