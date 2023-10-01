Lions Clubs Served More Than 530 Million People Worldwide Last Year

From July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, more than 530 million people were helped by Lions worldwide. This is an increase of more than six million people served over the previyear, thanks to the unwavering commitment of the more than 1.4 million Lions around the world.

“Lions and Leos continue to join together to meet every corner of need in communities across the world,” said Brian Sheehan, Immediate Past International President for Lions Clubs International and current Chairperson for the Lions Clubs International Foundation.“Every Lion should be proud to be part of an organization that unites to serve and touch more than 530 million lives with courage, kindness and a giving spirit.”

Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects for more than a century. That service impact is amplified through the genersupport of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) , whose contributions helped more than 30 million people and supported Lions as they served local and global communities in need.

Lions engaged in more 1.5 million service projects over the past year, an 11 percent increase over the year prior. Here are some of the ways Lions made a difference in their communities during this historic year of service:

Inducted more than 137,000 new members into one of the world's largest membership-based service organizations, Lions Clubs International.

Awarded more than 1,400 LCIF grants that supported communities and more than 17 million people globally.

Honored the winners of the 2022-2023 Peace Poster Contest and Peace Essay Contest , where young people ages 11-13 share their ideas for a more peaceful world.

Assisted over 33 million people by reducing the prevalence of diabetes and improving the quality of life for those diagnosed.

Prevented avoidable blindness and improved the quality of life for over 35 million blind and visually impaired people.

Protected and restored our environment to improve the well-being of 140 million people.

Recognized the first recipients of the Lions International Marketing Award for clubs that went above and beyond to raise awareness for the organization and recruit new members.

Thousands of Lions and Leos from around the world celebrated these milestones and another successful year of service at the 2023 Lions Clubs International Convention. There, Dr. Patti Hill of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada was elected to serve as the 2023-2024 Lions International President. A longtime Lion herself, International President Hill applauds Lions and Leos as they continue changing the world for the better.

“As individuals, Lions and Leos are making a significant difference in their communities around the world,” said International President Dr. Patti Hill.“When members of this great organization join together as a collective force, we change the world one life, one community at a time, creating a future of hope and possibilities.”

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.