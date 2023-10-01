BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL IS A FINALIST FOR 22 M&A ADVISOR AWARDS

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Benchmark International is a finalist for an impressive 22 awards in the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards . Our transactions and firm were among hundreds of entries from 450 participating companies that have successfully passed the initial evaluation stage. The process will continue as the independent panel of judges further evaluates and selects a winner from the finalists in each category. The judges are peers in the mergers and acquisitions transaction space, and it is quite an accomplishment to be recognized tfar as a finalist.
In New York City, winners will be announced at a black-tie awards gala during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 14–15, 2023. The summit will feature over 500 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtables, one-on-one meetings, and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts.
“For nearly 25 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies, and dealmakers. Benchmark International was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It givesgreat pleasure to recognize Benchmark International as a finalists for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.“Benchmark International represented the best of the M&A industry in 2022-23 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of impressive candidates.”
Since 1998, The M&A Advisor has been recognizing achievement, providing thought leadership, and connecting elite professionals in mergers and acquisitions, financing, and private investment industries both domestically in theand internationally.
Benchmark International is a finalist in the following categories for the following transactions:
ENERGY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $100MM)
Sale of Blue Wave Consulting to Pelican Energy Partners
Benchmark International / Pelican Energy Partners / Blue Wave Capital and Consulting
MATERIALS DEAL OF THE YEAR
Sale of Janitor's Closet, Inc. to Envoy Solutions, LLC
Benchmark International / Waxie / FE/ Envoy Solutions
CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $100MM)
Acquisition of W.A. Imports by Forever Cheese
Benchmark International / Forever Cheese / DLA Piper LLP / Saul, Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr LLP
HEALTHCARE/LIFE SCIENCES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)
Sale of Ultra Clean Systems, Inc. to Getinge
Benchmark International / Getinge
HEALTHCARE/LIFE SCIENCES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)
Sale of Paramount Urgent Care, Inc. to HCA Healthcare
Benchmark International / Paramount Urgent Care / HCA Healthcare
INDUSTRIALS DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)
Sale of Crosby Electric to Crete Mechanical
Benchmark International / Capell and Howard / Bern Butler Capilouto and Massey / Crete Mechanical Group
Sale of Central Hydraulics to SBP Holding
Benchmark International / SBP Holding / Central Hydraulics, Inc.
INDUSTRIALS DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)
Acquisition of Access Truck Parts by Summit Hydraulics
Benchmark International / North Branch
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $50MM)
Restructuring of Invision Architecture
Benchmark International / Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale / Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson / HFW Companies
Acquisition of American Engineers by STV Engineers
Benchmark International / Stites and Harbison / Latham & Watkins / STV Incorporated
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $50MM - $100MM)
Acquisition of Nationwide Express by Jones Capital
Benchmark International / Hogan Lovells / Bradley Arant Boult Cummings / Jones Capital
TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEAL OF THE YEAR
Acquisition of E-Vergent by Tahoe Network Infrastructure
Benchmark International / Tahoe Network Infrastructure / DeMark, Kolbe & Brodek
INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM OF THE YEAR
Benchmark International
INVESTMENT BANKER OF THE YEAR
TyO'Neill, Managing Partner, Benchmark International
CORPORATE/STRATEGIC DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)
Acquisition of W.A. Imports by Forever Cheese
Benchmark International / Forever Cheese / DLA Piper LLP / Saul, Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr LLP
Acquisition of ProCon JCB by Southwest Material Handling, Inc.
Benchmark International / Southwest Material Handling
CORPORATE/STRATEGIC DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)
Sale of Paramount Urgent Care, Inc. to HCA Healthcare
Benchmark International / Paramount Urgent Care / HCA Healthcare
CROSS-BORDER DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $50MM)
Sale of Ultra Clean Systems, Inc. to Getinge
Benchmark International / Getinge
PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)
Sale of Blue Wave Consulting to Pelican Energy Partners
Benchmark International / Pelican Energy Partners / Blue Wave Capital and Consulting
PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $50MM - $75MM)
Acquisition of Nationwide Express by Jones Capital
Benchmark International / Hogan Lovells / Bradley Arant Boult Cummings / Jones Capital
M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)
Acquisition of E-Vergent by Tahoe Network Infrastructure
Benchmark International / Tahoe Network Infrastructure / DeMark, Kolbe & Brodek
M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)
Acquisition of American Engineers by STV Engineers
Benchmark International / Stites and Harbison Latham & Watkins / STV Incorporated
ABOUT BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across variindustries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables. Contact Details
