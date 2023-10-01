BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL IS A FINALIST FOR 22 M&A ADVISOR AWARDS

Benchmark International is a finalist for an impressive 22 awards in the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards . Our transactions and firm were among hundreds of entries from 450 participating companies that have successfully passed the initial evaluation stage. The process will continue as the independent panel of judges further evaluates and selects a winner from the finalists in each category. The judges are peers in the mergers and acquisitions transaction space, and it is quite an accomplishment to be recognized tfar as a finalist.

In New York City, winners will be announced at a black-tie awards gala during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 14–15, 2023. The summit will feature over 500 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtables, one-on-one meetings, and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts.

“For nearly 25 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies, and dealmakers. Benchmark International was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It givesgreat pleasure to recognize Benchmark International as a finalists for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.“Benchmark International represented the best of the M&A industry in 2022-23 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of impressive candidates.”

Since 1998, The M&A Advisor has been recognizing achievement, providing thought leadership, and connecting elite professionals in mergers and acquisitions, financing, and private investment industries both domestically in theand internationally.

Benchmark International is a finalist in the following categories for the following transactions:

ENERGY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $100MM)

Sale of Blue Wave Consulting to Pelican Energy Partners

Benchmark International / Pelican Energy Partners / Blue Wave Capital and Consulting

MATERIALS DEAL OF THE YEAR

Sale of Janitor's Closet, Inc. to Envoy Solutions, LLC

Benchmark International / Waxie / FE/ Envoy Solutions

CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $100MM)

Acquisition of W.A. Imports by Forever Cheese

Benchmark International / Forever Cheese / DLA Piper LLP / Saul, Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr LLP

HEALTHCARE/LIFE SCIENCES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)

Sale of Ultra Clean Systems, Inc. to Getinge

Benchmark International / Getinge

HEALTHCARE/LIFE SCIENCES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)

Sale of Paramount Urgent Care, Inc. to HCA Healthcare

Benchmark International / Paramount Urgent Care / HCA Healthcare

INDUSTRIALS DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)

Sale of Crosby Electric to Crete Mechanical

Benchmark International / Capell and Howard / Bern Butler Capilouto and Massey / Crete Mechanical Group

Sale of Central Hydraulics to SBP Holding

Benchmark International / SBP Holding / Central Hydraulics, Inc.

INDUSTRIALS DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)

Acquisition of Access Truck Parts by Summit Hydraulics

Benchmark International / North Branch

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $50MM)

Restructuring of Invision Architecture

Benchmark International / Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale / Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson / HFW Companies

Acquisition of American Engineers by STV Engineers

Benchmark International / Stites and Harbison / Latham & Watkins / STV Incorporated

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $50MM - $100MM)

Acquisition of Nationwide Express by Jones Capital

Benchmark International / Hogan Lovells / Bradley Arant Boult Cummings / Jones Capital

TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEAL OF THE YEAR

Acquisition of E-Vergent by Tahoe Network Infrastructure

Benchmark International / Tahoe Network Infrastructure / DeMark, Kolbe & Brodek

INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM OF THE YEAR

Benchmark International

INVESTMENT BANKER OF THE YEAR

TyO'Neill, Managing Partner, Benchmark International

CORPORATE/STRATEGIC DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)

Acquisition of W.A. Imports by Forever Cheese

Benchmark International / Forever Cheese / DLA Piper LLP / Saul, Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Acquisition of ProCon JCB by Southwest Material Handling, Inc.

Benchmark International / Southwest Material Handling

CORPORATE/STRATEGIC DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)

Sale of Paramount Urgent Care, Inc. to HCA Healthcare

Benchmark International / Paramount Urgent Care / HCA Healthcare

CROSS-BORDER DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $50MM)

Sale of Ultra Clean Systems, Inc. to Getinge

Benchmark International / Getinge

PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)

Sale of Blue Wave Consulting to Pelican Energy Partners

Benchmark International / Pelican Energy Partners / Blue Wave Capital and Consulting

PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $50MM - $75MM)

Acquisition of Nationwide Express by Jones Capital

Benchmark International / Hogan Lovells / Bradley Arant Boult Cummings / Jones Capital

M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $10MM - $25MM)

Acquisition of E-Vergent by Tahoe Network Infrastructure

Benchmark International / Tahoe Network Infrastructure / DeMark, Kolbe & Brodek

M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR (BETWEEN $25MM - $50MM)

Acquisition of American Engineers by STV Engineers

Benchmark International / Stites and Harbison Latham & Watkins / STV Incorporated

ABOUT BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL:

Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across variindustries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables.

Brittney Zoeller

+1 813-898-2350

View source version on newsdirect.com: