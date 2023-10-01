Harvest Thermal Builds Leadership Team

Harvest Thermal , the technology company redesigning home heating, cooling, and hot water for a livable plset the stage for accelerated growth by hiring two accomplished professionals to its executive team. The award-winning Bay Area start-up appointed Matthew Lacey as Vice President of Sales and Trent Wolbe as Vice President of Marketing. These strategic hires deepen Harvest's commitment to delivering extraordinary climate impact with its smart thermal battery that lowers operating costs, slashes emissions, and enables building electrification at scale.

With over 16 years of sales leadership experience in the HVAC industry, Mr. Lacey has a proven track record of driving revenue growth recently at Samsung HVAC and Daikin North America. At Daikin, Mr. Lacey launched new products that today are volume leaders in the company's mini-split, ductless and multi-zone categories. He's most proud of building teams that have won numersales awards, in one case doubling sales in three years.

Notably, Mr. Lacey served with distinction in theArmy during the Gulf War era where he won numerawards and earned the respect of his commanding officers. While serving in Egypt, Mr. Lacey was nicknamed“Witch Doctor” and was celebrated for his ability to fix aircraft that were considered too broken to fly, helping his battalion achieve greater efficiencies, readiness, and battlefield effectiveness. His time in the military instilled in him a strong sense of discipline, teamwork, and strategic thinking that will greatly benefit Harvest's sales division.

To lead its Marketing Department, Harvest Thermal tapped Mr. Wolbe after he led sustainability at global events for Google. Mr. Wolbe pushed the envelope in decarbonizing Google's most high-profile events, meeting high standards of sustainability while enhancing attendee experiences.

Rooted in journalism, broadcasting, and podcasting, Mr. Wolbe leverages social science and storytelling to connect with audiences and inspire climate action. As Creative Director at Optimist Inc., he worked with some of the world's largest retail brands (Nike, H&M) to create fun, futuristic, and emotional content that drove authentic experiences and enhanced brand value. Mr. Wolbe is super-excited to help evolve and evangelize the Harvest Thermal brand as it ascends to its next level of growth and impact.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt and Trent to our executive team," said Jane Melia, CEO and Co-founder of Harvest Thermal. "They bring exceptional talent, proven leadership, and deep knowledge of their respective fields to our growing company. Their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence make them invaluable assets as we scale our category-busting smart thermal battery heating and hot water system.”

The appointments of Mr. Lacey and Mr. Wolbe come at an exciting time for Harvest Thermal. As it decarbonizes homes, it continues to receive the highest customer satisfaction ratings, expand its product offerings, and build brand value. By strengthening both the sales and marketing teams, the company aims to foster greater synergy between these critical functions, enhance its customer engagement, and deliver greater value to its investors.

ABOUT HARVEST THERMAL

Harvest Thermal is redesigning home heating, cooling, and hot water for the planet. Its smart thermal battery system cuts carbon emissions by 90% from home heating and hot water compared to gas and 50% compared to heat pumps without storage. The cloud-connected Harvest Pod leverages machine learning software, sensors, and controls to reduce carbon emissions and save on monthly heating bills. It also supports a cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient grid. Founded in 2019, Harvest Thermal has received support from the National Science Foundation, the California Energy Commission, Peninsula Clean Energy, and leading private investors.

In 2023, Harvest Thermal was named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list; awarded NREL Industry Growth Forum's People's Choice Award ; and won a Silver Edison Award for Sustainable Design in the category Consumer Solutions.

Harvest Thermal

David Tuft

+1 202-494-0813

View source version on newsdirect.com: