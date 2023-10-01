Silver Mines Talks Native Title And Development Plans For Bowdens

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL, OTC:SLVMF) MD Tony McClure speaks with Proactive after announcing the company has completed a Native Title agreement covering a parcel of Crown land within the area of Mining Lease Application (MLA) 601 of the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in central New South Wales. This now completes the 'Right to Negotiate' process in accordance with Section 31 of the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) and completion of this process enables the continued processing of MLA 601 covering the Bowdens Silver Project. This is another key permitting step for the Bowdens Silver Project, which on April 3, 2023, received development consent from the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) of New South Wales.

McClure said“the IPC's decision is the most significant milestone for the company since we took over the project in mid-2016.

“Our team has delivered a technically reliable and environmentally responsible project.

"This decision recognises the significant long-term economic and social benefits the project will deliver for our shareholders, the State of New South Wales and also the local communities across the Mid-Western Regional Government area.”

