Orion Minerals Awards Trial Mining Contract For Prieska

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) CEO Errol Smart tells Proactive the company has awarded a trial mining contract for the Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine to Newrak Mining Group - an experienced South African contract mining company with 28 years of operating history. He adds that previPrieska Copper Mine production manager Andy Brown will be part of the Newrak Team, bringing strong operating experience to the project. Smart says it's a tremendously exciting period for Orion as it moves to active trial mining and signals the start of its transition from developer to operating mining company.

“This is a tremendously exciting period for Orion as we move to active trial mining at Prieska and start our transition from developer to operating mining company. We have spent the past two months completing essential preparations, such as installing underground refuge chambers, upgrading hoisting capacity of the emergency escapeway to surface and sourcing and installing key ventilation equipment.

“With these essential safety and environmental preparations now complete, we can finally mobilise the mining contractor to commence drilling, blasting and hauling ore to surface,” said Smart.

