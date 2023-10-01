D3 Raises $5 Million To Bring New Web3 Tlds And Interoperability To The DNS

D3 Global , a next-generation domain name company, is thrilled to announce the successful close of its $5 million seed funding round, led by Shima Capital with participation from Lightshift, Dispersion Capital, VentureSouq, Infinite Capital, MZ Web3 Fund, Kestrel0x1, Nonagon, C2 Ventures, Arthur Hayes' Maelstrom, and Identity Digital founder Paul Stahura.

Founded in May 2023, D3 aims to revolutionize the real-world asset class of domain names on the Internet's root layer – the Domain Name System (DNS). In partnership with leading Web3 ecosystems and for the benefit of their communities, D3 intends to apply for and acquire new Top Level Domains (TLDs) during ICANN's upcoming application window to offer secure identities that are natively supported on all browsers and devices. D3's patent-pending technology will also introduce interoperability between Web2 and Web3 to deliver enhanced utility, security, and universal access on critical inteinfrastructure.

"D3 is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the domain name industry in this new era of Web3 and interoperability with what we consider as the real metaverse: ICANN-accredited domains that represent digital property rights," stated Yida Gao, Managing Partner at Shima Capital. "We are immensely excited to support Fred and the D3 team as they work to integrate the real-world asset class of domains into the rapidly expanding landscape of blockchain-based digital identities."

In a groundbreaking initiative, D3 will also launch the industry's first on-chain marketplace for legacy domains, supporting the tokenization of over 1,000 TLDs such as .COM, .NET, and .XYZ to bring greater liquidity to domain investors. This move is expected to significantly reduce the friction traditionally seen in domain name transactions, such as low transparency, high broker fees, transfer delays, and escrow services.

"Our vision extends far beyond the traditional utility of domain names as mere website addresses. We aim to fully utilize blockchain technology to offer domains that serve as secure digital identities," commented Fred Hsu, Co-Founder and CEO of D3. "We are committed to driving forward the convergence of the traditional DNS system and Web3 to make domain names more versatile, secure, and universally accessible."

ABOUT D3 GLOBAL

D3 Global is pioneering the next generation of domain names by introducing Web3 Top Level Domains (TLDs) and secure, decentralized, interoperable identities to the root layer of the inte- the Domain Name System (DNS). With its industry-changing, patent-pending technology, D3 will be the first to offer a tokenized marketplace that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3. The D3 team consists of industry veterans with over 30 years of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, inteprotocols, and numerTLD operations, such as .XYZ, .INC, .TV, and .LINK.

