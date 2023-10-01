Taiton Resources Well Into Its Maiden Drilling At Highway

Taiton Resources Ltd (ASX:T88) managing director Noel Ong tells Proactive the company's maiden drilling at the Highway Project in the Gawler Craton of South Australia has started, with the company already completing five drill holes. Drilling is going as planned as Taiton experiences no unfavourable drilling conditions. Currently, there is good sample recovery and if the drilling conditions continue to be favourable, the company expects to finish the program within three weeks. Taiton will start to dispatch samples to laboratories this week.

“Our exploration work prior to this drilling stage has shown strong evidence that our original theory of uncovering a large undiscovered fertile mineral system is valid.

“What is most important, is that the exploration team has ticked all the boxes that are required to support our strong faith in making a discovery. The work has shown without question that there is a mineral system at Merino. The start of the drilling will begin the process of putting the discovery pieces together,” said Ong.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect.com: