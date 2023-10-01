Clean Air Metals' New Magnetic Inversion Results Show Potential Of Escape Intrusion

Clean Air Metals CEO Jim Gallgher joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news about the company's new magnetic inversion results from its Thunder Bay North critical minerals project in Ontario.

Gallagher explained that the Thunder Bay North project hosts an indicated resource situated between the Current and Escape magmatic intrusions. The majority of this mineralization is located within the high-grade zone in the southeastern part of the defined intrusion, and the mineralization remains open in the southeast direction.

In the pursuit of further potential mineralization extensions, Clean Air Metals executed exploration activities along the trend of the Escape chonolith and the intersection of the Escape fault to the southeast. This approach aimed to model the potential downplunge extension of the deposit.

The company's efforts were successful in identifying a volume of material characterized by high magnetic susceptibility at depth, along the plunge of the Escape intrusion. Gallagher noted that these findings are significant and promising, suggesting the potential for additional mineralization extensions in the southeastern direction.

The company is keen to follow up on this anomaly in the upcoming phase of diamond drilling, which is scheduled to commence early in 2024. This exploration campaign will foon investigating and confirming the extension of mineralization as indicated by the magnetic inversion results.

Overall, Clean Air Metals' efforts to uncover and understand the potential extensions of mineralization at Thunder Bay North are essential steps in the project's ongoing development and resource expansion, with the aim of further enhancing the project's overall value and potential for future mining activities.

