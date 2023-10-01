Empire Energy Thrilled With Improved C-3H Flow Rates

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG, OTC:EEGUF) MD Alex Underwood discusses with Proactive increased gas flow rates at an average rate of 2.8 tera joules per day at its Carpentaria-3H( C-3H) well in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory. C-3H, which was brought back online in early August, demonstrated the material benefits to productivity of soaking, through significantly increased gas flow rates. Notably, the 'post-soak' average daily production rates have increased 30% over the IP27 'pre-soak' test conducted during the March quarter. Empire expects improved recovery and rates in future wells as it adapts drilling and completion lessons learnt from executed work programs.

Underwood said: "The Empire team is pleased to see increasing flow rates at C-3H which replicate the improvements in C-2H flow rates post-soaking.

“The technical learning that is occurring is rapidly building our understanding of how to develop the Beetaloo's Velkerri Shale.

“We believe that this will have positive implications for the productivity of future development wells.

“We continue to progress our planning for the Carpentaria Pilot Project and are on track to seek a final investment decision from the board to progress to commercial production from EP187 in the months ahead.”

