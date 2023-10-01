Titan Minerals Talks New Resource Expansion Targets At Dynasty

Titan Minerals Ltd (ASX:TTM) CEO Melanie Leighton discusses with Proactive new high-grade gold and silver resource growth targets from mapping and surface rock chip sampling at the Papayal and Trapichillo prospects within the Dynasty Gold Project in southern Ecuador. These newly identified high-grade vein systems represent immediate targets and will feature in resource growth drilling programs planned to commence at Dynasty in mid-September. Trenching in these target areas is being undertaken to improve geological understanding and structural controls on mineralised vein systems.

“We are very pleased to see the efforts of our geology team being rewarded with these positive results and are excited to fire up the drill rigs in these high-grade areas to continue to add value to Dynasty through rapid resource growth,” Leighton said

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect.com: