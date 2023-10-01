‘Puerto Rico’S Day At The Ballpark’ Series Adds A New Stop

After producing several fruitful events in select MLB stadiums in Arlington, New York, Boston, Detroit, and Atlanta, 21 Events, is proud to announce that the PRCDA (Puerto RConvention District Authority) has signed on to sponsor another 'Puerto Rico's Day at the Ballpark' series event in Minneapolis on September 9, 2023.

Harnessing the potential of LatinoBaseball.com, 21 Events embarked on a journey to craft a series of baseball events that shine a vibrant spotlight on Puerto Rico's illustri125-year baseball heritage, tracing its roots to January of 1898. This celebration also reverberates as a testament to the wellspring of remarkable ballplayers that the island has cultivated over time.

Each game showcased dynamic experiences, such as live or thoughtfully curated music, captivating signage and videos. A pre-game on-field tribute to the honored players set the stage for a distinguished representative of Puerto Rto perform the ceremonial first pitch. Attendees also engaged with interactive booths offering exciting giveaways. 21 Events partnership with the PRCDA extended to the airwaves, with compelling promotions broadcasted through local regional sports networks (RSNs) on television and radio. The event in Target Field will also feature most of the same elements.

Additionally, as part of the series, the event planners commissioned bespoke artwork that pays homage to each Puerto Rican ballplayer, artfully woven with their distinctive Puerto Rican legacy. Each player was honored with an exclusive framed artwork, uniquely tailored, and presented to them on the field before each game.

The participating teams in the series include: the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves, and now the Minnesota Twins. The players who have already been acknowledged include: Iván“Pudge” Rodríguez, Edwin Diaz, Joey Cora, FranciLindor, Ramón Vázquez, Alex Cora, Javier Báez, and Joe Jiménez. Eddie Rosario, Enrique“Kike” Hernández, Juan Nieves, Alex Lange, and Riley Greene were also recognized off-field. And now, in Minnesota, Carlos Correa, Emilio Pagán, Christian Vázquez, and Jose Miranda will be awarded on-field next week.

“We are thrilled to continue partnering with 21 Events in honoring the rich legacy of Puerto Rican baseball players. It has been an honor to acknowledge them on field before each game and we are looking forward to future events in even more locations,” stated Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the PRCDA.

“The deep pride I feel for Puerto Rand its baseball players was expressed with each of these events. Our team has done an incredible job with producing them, and we are thankful to the PRCDA for sharing the vision and deciding to add additional stops to the series. We are looking forward to continuing our work with them in the future,” said Ralph Paniagua, 21`Events Managing Director and Publisher of LatinoBaseball.com

Sponsors for the variactivities include the Puerto RConvention District Authority (PRCDA), El Distrito, Puerto RConvention Center, and Discover Puerto Rico.

Strategic partners, producers, and media allies for these events include LatinoBaseball.com, Skip Font, Ji Starr, HypeSmack, Zaida Colon PR, Talented Art Pro, Texas Rangers, NY Mets, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, NESN, SNY, and Bally Sports.

About PRCDA

Puerto RConvention District Authority (PRCDA) is a public corporation created under Law Number 351 of September 2nd of 2000, as amended. Its mission is to develop and operate the Convention District, positioning Puerto Ras a world-class business, tourism, and entertainment destination. PRCDA's objectives include efficiently managing prominent venues, revitalizing urban areas, promoting job creation and business opportunities, and acting as a facilitator in partnership with the private sector.

About 21 Events, Inc.

21 Events is a corporation based in Puerto Rico, responsible for producing events meant to celebrate the island, the culture, and the people of Puerto Rico. Founded by Ralph and Joseph Paniagua, 21 Events utilizes the experience and relationships they've developed over the past 37 years via another company of theirs, Atlantino LLC. Atlantino is a powerhouse sponsorship and activations platform for Latino sports, entertainment, experiential, and digital. Through 21 Events, Atlantino, Latino Baseball (LatinoBaseball) and Latino Boxing, Ralph has spearheaded Fortune 100 brand activations with more than 18 Major League Baseball teams, the Roberto Clemente Foundation, and more recently Golden Boy.

