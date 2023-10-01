Meet Your New Coworker: A Humanoid Robot Named Apollo

Austin-based tech startup Apptronik just unveiled Apollo, a humanoid robot designed to transform the industrial workforce. Standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds, Apollo has the ability to lift 55 pounds and is designed to perform menial tasks in the logistics and manufacturing industries.

According to co-founder and CEO of Apptronik Jeff Cardenas, we need to fundamentally change the way we think about work, particularly in the warehouse and the supply chain, as labor challenges and employment trends continue to impact our economy.

"People don't want to do robotic, physically demanding work in tough conditions and they shouldn't have to. Humanoid robots are not just an answer to this challenge, they are a necessity – and because of our deep robotics lineage, Apollo is uniquely positioned to quite literally step in and make an impact," he added.

While Apptronik's initial fois on case and tote handling solutions in the logistics and manufacturing industries, the company said Apollo is a general-purpose robot designed to work in the real world with the ability to eventually move into construction, oil and gas, electronics production, retail, home delivery, elder care, and countless other industries.

Ash Sharma, Managing Director at Interact Analysis, highlighted the burgeoning demand for robotic solutions in logistics due to labor shortages, noting that billions are being invested to implement robots to help pick, move, and sort goods through warehouses across the world.

According to a Goldman Sachs report published last November, humanoid robots could be economically viable in warehouse settings between 2025 and 2028 and in consumer applications between 2030 and 2035.

In the battle against escalating crime rates, technology presents an avenue to bolster safety and security. While humanoid robots like Apollo are groundbreaking, security robots are carving their niche, promising to be a robust deterrent against crime. It's expected that by 2030, the global security robot market will skyrocket to an estimated $31.08 billion, with an impressive compound annual growth rate of 12.8%.

At the helm of this transformative movement is Silicon Valley-based Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) . Founded in 2013, Knightscope stands as a testament to the fusion of autonomy, robotics, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicle technology. Their autonomsecurity robots (ASRs) serve a simple yet vital purpose: deter, detect, and report. With an astounding 2.3 million hours under its belt in real-world operations, Knightscope's tech prowess has been proven in the field

The acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems in 2022 marked a pivotal moment for Knightscope . This move not only amplified the company's capabilities but also brought in significant revenue growth. The company boasts an impressive clientele, including the New York Police Department (NYPD), New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA).

Throughout the year, Knightscope secured several substantial deals, including a $1.25 million contract for 145 devices with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; a pilot contract with the New York Police Department (NYPD) for a K5 robot designated for patrolling a Manhattan subway station.

Another significant achievement was the successful deployment of Knightscope 's first two K1 Hemisphere ASRs in Hawaii. This deployment marks the end of the product development process-client testing. Knightscope has begun a rigorevaluation process in collaboration with a globally recognized brand specializing in full-service hotels and resorts.

The deployment of a K5 in Ohio has attracted national attention, further demonstrating the company's influence and establishing Knightscope 's position as a significant participant in the growing field of security technology.

Underpinning their successes is the vision and leadership of Knightscope CEO, William Santana Li . His optimism was palpable during the 2Q 2023 update, where he shared,“In the first six months of 2023, we've reported a revenue of $6.4 million. This projects an over $12 million annual revenue, doubling our figures from the previyear. The Rise of the Robots is not a future prospect-it's our reality.”

To delve deeper into Knightscope 's innovations and projects, readers can visit the provided link or explore the 'Rise of the Robots ' on Knightscope's official website.

