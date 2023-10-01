Shipfinex Announces It’S First Tokenization Customer, TMC Shipping

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 28th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Shipfinex FZCO , a leading technology platform for ship financing, today announced its first tokenization customer, TMC Shipping , a leading global ship owner. TMC Shipping has agreed to tokenize a few of its assets on Shipfinex, making it one of the first shipping companies in the UAE and Greece to do so.







Shipfinex is one of the first few technology platforms in the ship financing domain with an aim to help ship owners with alternative sources of financing. The company's tokenization platform allows ship owners to raise capital by fractionalizing their assets and selling them to investors in the form of digital tokens. This provides ship owners with access to a wider range of investors and makes it easier for them to raise capital quickly and efficiently.

Capt. Vikas Pandey, Founder and CEO of Shipfinex:

“We are excited to announce TMC Shipping as our first tokenization customer. TMC Shipping is a leading shipping company in the UAE and Greece with a strong commitment to innovation. We are confident that our tokenization platform will help TMC Shipping to achieve its business goals and raise capital more quickly and efficiently. We believe that tokenization has the potential to revolutionize the ship financing industry and make it easier for ship owners to access the capital they need to grow their businesses.This is the first of many assets from a number of other shipowners that we are currently in firm discussion with to tokenize on our platform.We expect this market to grow rapidly over the next few years making it a win-win for both investors and the maritime community”

About Shipfinex FZCO

Shipfinex FZCO ( ) is a leading technology platform for ship financing based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company was founded by a team of experienced maritime professionals with a proven track record in the Maritime shipping and technology industries. Shipfinex's mission is to make ship financing more accessible and efficient for ship owners. The company's tokenization platform allows ship owners to raise capital by fractionalizing their assets legally and offering them to investors globally in the form of digital tokens.

About TMC Shipping

TMC Shipping ( ) is an established global ship owner based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Greece with a strong commitment to innovation. The company was founded in 2010 and has since grown to become one of the leading shipping companies in the region. TMC Shipping is actively promoting the adoption and usage of technology where it creates better business efficiencies. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality of services and to being a leader in the shipping industry.

Positive role of technology in the Maritime industry

Technology is playing an increasingly positive role in the Maritime industry. It is helping to improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability. For example, ship owners are using technology to optimize their routes, reduce fuel consumption, and improve sustainability scores. Technology is also being used to develop new and innovative shipping solutions.

The partnership between Shipfinex and TMC Shipping is a prime example of how technology is being used to improve the Maritime industry. By tokenizing its assets on Shipfinex, TMC Shipping is able to access a new source of capital and raise funds more efficiently from a new pool of investors. This will help TMC Shipping to grow its business and become a more competitive player in the global shipping industry. The partnership also comes at a time when the Maritime industry is adopting efficient measures to solve challenges, such as rising fuel costs and environmental regulations.