Crypto Exchange Orangex Boosts Referral Program Rewards With 10,000 USDT

Seychelles, 28th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , OrangeX, the global cryptocurrency exchange with more than 1 million users, announced a new referral event with unprecedented rewards from Sep.26, 10AM UTC to Oct. 31, 10AM UTC. This event enhances the current OrangeX Referral Program, which users can earn up to 3,000 USDT by introducing friends to OrangeX. OrangeX proudly presents a robust product lineup that empowers investors to shape a brighter future. The platform facilitates trading of over 120 popular coins and tokens through spot and perpetual trading, boasting up to 200x leverage, without any deposit fees. Powered by a high-performance trading engine, OrangeX processes an impressive 100,000 transactions per second, forged by banking industry veterans. The platform ensures zero server downtime, maintaining an impeccable record of security. OrangeX is committed to rewarding its traders. Seasoned or new, everyone finds value in OrangeX's programs. Boost Your Earnings! Refer a Friend and Share a Prize Pool of Up to 10,000 USDT Event Period: 26/09/2023 10 AM – 31/10/2023 10 AM (UTC) Total Prize: 10,000 USDT in trading bonus How to join?

Send your referral link to your friend.Ensure that they sign up for an OrangeX account through your referral link.To verify your referral contribution, make sure your friends complete KYC verification, deposit a minimum of $100, and accumulate perpetual contracts trading volume of ≥ 10,000 USDT.Throughout the event, when you invite 3, 5, or 10+ qualified referees, you will receive 30 USDT, 50 USDT,or 100 USDT in trading bonuses, respectively. The prize pool for Event 1 is 5,000 USDT as a trading bonus. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the prize pool runs out.Throughout the event, the Top 20 participants with at least 3 qualified referees will share a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. The ranking is based on the number of qualified referees you invited. Ready to become the TOP 20 Star of Popularity?Seize this opportunity to boost your earnings right now! To learn more about the terms and conditions of the round, click here . OrangeX is dedicated to consistently bringing you fresh events and delightful surprises. Join this vibrant community of traders and kickstart your participation in this exciting campaign!CoinMarketCap (CMC) and CoinGecko-listed exchange, OrangeX, founded in 2021 in Seychelles, stands as a worldwide cryptocurrency trading platform renowned for its cutting-edge technology, proficient team, and seasoned financial knowledge. Our paramount strengths encompass strict regulatory adherence, robust fund and system security, unwavering transparency, and dependable products, all of which collectively culminate in the delivery of top-tier professional services to our esteemed users. For more information, please visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | CoinMarketCap For media inquiries, please contact: