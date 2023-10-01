Author Dan Durkee Tells The Heroic Tale Of Survival In His Latest Horror Thriller ‘Survive’

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) 'Survive' skillfully portrays the courage and resilience of firefighters when faced with life-threatening situations

Author Dan Durkee's latest novel 'Survive' is all set to be released. The horror thriller depicts the tale of courage, fear, terror, and survival. Following Keith Wright, a firefighter from Colorado Springs, the book is filled with a realistic portrayal of firefighting.

Being a firefighter himself, Dan has done a tremendous job at sharing accurate details of firefighting. But more than that, this horror fiction is about survival. When Keith, along with three other crewmates, gets dispatched on a mission to tame a national wildfire raging across the Canadian border, they aim to reach the site before a set deadline by taking a shortcut. Little do they know that their route will take them to their biggest nightmare yet.

At one point, they run into a terrible accident that ends up injuring two of the crewmates. But what they don't know is that the accident was not a mere coincidence. Soon, they realize they aren't alone in the wilderness. Someone or something is out there with them, and it is out to hunt them down.

With little resources, injured teammates, and no hope of rescue, they must struggle to survive the horrifying ordeal. Throughout their terrifying endeavor, Keith and his crew members face their fears as they are put up to fight against the unknown. But that's where their skills as firefighters come in handy. Their resilience, quick thinking, adaptability, and, most of all, bravery help them pass every second.

Even when all hope seems to be lost, Keith acts as a source of encouragement for his crewmates. Being a kind, empathetic, and brave man, he showcases resilience and leadership in such trying times. The fear still lingers, and when the crew is faced with a terrifying being, they must find an escape before it is too late.

'Survive' is a gripping tale packed with unexpected twists and turns that are bound to keep the readers at the edge of their seats till the very end. It is a must-read for all horror-thriller fans.

