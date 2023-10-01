Church Of Scientology Concert Vocalizes Peace

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) ;">

Tennessee, US, 28th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Nashville in partnership with Tennessee United for Human Rights held the annual Celebration of International Day of Peace this week with participation from Baptist, Muslim and Sikh faith groups. Words of peace were spoken between sets of music performed by local artists, and attendees agreed the event left them uplifted and inspired.

Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) has held an event for International Day of Peace for many years, each with a different theme related to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. TnUHR promotes human rights education as a way to combat ignorance and increase awareness.

During past Peace Day events, a different human right has been the focus. Past themes have included religious diversity, human trafficking awareness, and domestic violence education. This year the theme was freedom of expression, as is stated on the Universal Declaration for Human Rights:“Article 19. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

“We came together tonight to forward peace, and we leave with peace in our hearts and minds,” said Julie Brinker, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology Nashville,“peace begins with each of us, and as we leave tonight, we can now bring it to others.”

International Day of Peace was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

TNUHR is a chapter of the international organization United for Human Rights, formed on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to provide human rights resources and educational materials to all sectors of society. For more information, visit tnuhr.org.