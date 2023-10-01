YOUNG UAE-BASED KARTING DRIVERS EAGER TO TASTE WORLD SUCCESS AFTER PODIUM FINISHES IN EUROPE

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Dubai Kartdrome's Oscar Lambert and Jeremey Montgomery-Swan registered third and second places at the Sodi World Series and credited the venue's DAKA programme for their karting development on the track.

Two young UAE-based karting drivers have spoken of their determination to win on the world stage in the future after securing podium finishes in a leading international competition in Europe.

Dubai Kartdrome's Oscar Lambert and Jeremey Montgomery-Swan produced impressive performances in the recent Sodi World Series World Finals in Slovakia as they rose to the challenge against the best aspiring karters from around the world.

Lambert, 15, finished third place in the Kids category while his team-mate Montgomery-Swan, 14, sealed second spot in the Junior category of the event, which attracted more than 300 international drivers.

Both drivers gained as much preparation by testing themselves against the best regional and Emirati drivers in local karting races at Dubai Kartdrome, and said their time on the tracks was vital for the World Series.

Montgomery-Swan, said:“I really enjoyed racing in Europe as it was my first time competing in the region so to get a podium finish at the SWS OR Sodi World Series World Finals was amazing. Although I wanted to win, I look back on the runners-up spot with great pride given I had to push myself a lot in a field that had some of the best young karters from across the world.

“Since I started karting at Dubai Kartdrome, I have improved a lot by competing against Emirati and regional drivers, as well as learning the basics of racing such as overtaking and keeping your line. Karting is never easy but the coaches have been really good and help motivate you to reach the next level.”

For Lambert, UAE's SWS champion, he was representing the UAE for the third consecutive year and went into the World Finals ranked 1st internationally out of 2,139 drivers.

He said:“Competing in any overseas event is never easy and while I was disappointed to finish third, having led most of the final and dominating the previous heats, I'm pleased with how I performed.

Overall, it was a great learning curve for me as it will help me in my development and I am more motivated to do even better and win a race at the Sodi World Series in the future.”

Montgomery-Swan and Lambert began their karting careers at Dubai Kartdrome after enrolling on their DAKA programme. The nine-month after-school programme combines STEM-learning, driving, mechanical and practical sessions, enabling students to gain the necessary skills that are required to become a racing driver, as well as building knowledge and confidence which can be applied to other disciplines.

For both of them, they praised the DAKA programme. Lambert said:“DAKA was a really good foundation for the sport where I've really developed as a driver and person and I don't think my results at the World Series would have been possible without DAKA.

“As well as learning how to race competitively, there were also a lot of off-track learning elements such as understanding the mechanics of karting and how they are run. Overall, I have really enjoyed the programme and the racing competitions have fuelled my passion for the sport.”

Montgomery-Swan, added:“The DAKA programme has been really beneficial as it has helped me gain an understanding of how STEM-subjects are applied in motorsport which I did not know before while also providing people the platform to gain an interest in karting.

“It's a programme that I've thoroughly enjoyed and my aim now is to keep on improving on the track in Dubai. My goal is to become a motorsport driver whether that be in F1, GT racing or touring cars.”

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome said:“Karting is a sport that is going from strength to strength in the UAE and we continue to see some incredible performances from up-and-coming talent including Oscar and Jeremey's podium finishes in Europe.

“As drivers who have completed every level of DAKA, it is wonderful to see how they progressed rapidly in the short space of time and they should be extremely proud of their podium finishes. They have the hunger and determination to succeed in every race they enter – crucial qualities that are needed in motorsport to excel and they both have a bright future ahead.”

Oscar and Jeremey (right)