ARE YOU READY FOR THE GULF's LARGEST STUDENT ART SHOW?

the Gulf region is set to witness the largest and an extraordinary event; the Annual Student Art Show at the De Montfort University, Dubai. The show promises to blend art, culture, and environmental consciousness. The upcoming art and culture show's second edition, organized by YOUTH Creative Minds Hub and Funun Arts Group, will explore the theme 'We Can Change Climate Change' for students from age 5, all the way till the age 25 group. This captivating theme has been carefully chosen as a follow up to the last editions 'UN's Sustainable Development Goals' theme and to raise awareness about the pressing issue of climate change and inspire individuals, particularly the youth, to take action.

The theme 'We Can Change Climate Change' captures the essence of responsibility and a possibility towards accomplishing it. It reflects the belief that we, as individuals and as a collective, have the power to combat climate change. By highlighting the importance of individual actions, the theme aims to encourage a sense of motive and mobilize communities to adopt sustainable practices. More importantly, it seeks to inspire a belief that change is possible and that everyone has a role to play in creating a better future for our planet.

Involving youth in this mission to climate change is crucial for many reasons. Young people are the torchbearers of the future and their involvement ensures continuity in environmental efforts. Khan Ayaan Abdulla and Mohd. Huzaifa Khan, the Founders and Directors of YOUTH Creative Minds Hub, stresses on how the youth bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and unwavering enthusiasm, making them powerful agents of change. By engaging youth in this mission, YCM Hub provides them with a platform to contribute meaningfully and shape their own futures.

What is the best tool you can use to express yourself and bring a change? Art. Art has the remarkable ability to captivate, provoke emotions, and ignite conversations. It transcends language and cultural barriers, making it an ideal medium to raise awareness about climate change. Through visual arts, cultural performances, installations, and an interactive exhibition, the ASAS will create a unique atmosphere that promotes dialogue and reflection. It will encourage visitors to retrospect their actions on the environment and inspire them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

YCM Hub and Funun Arts Group, the driving force behind this grand event, consists of a dedicated team of youth ambassadors, mentors, schools and universities partners. These passionate individuals and institutions are committed to fostering a sense of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices within the Gulf region. Actively involved in organizing the art and culture show, ensuring that it becomes a transformative experience for all participants.

Participating in the Gulf's largest art and culture show offers students a unique opportunity to become catalysts for change by being part of the art exhibition and competition, masterclasses and workshops, youth speaker forum and panel discussions, cultural performances, and so much more over two days. Shiba Khan and Farah Khan, Founders of Funun Arts Group promise this event to be a groundbreaking one that combines art, culture, and environmental awareness. Through the theme 'We Can Change Climate Change', the ASAS will inspire and empower youth to take action against climate change and unleash their creativity.

With the team of 30+ art mentors, 15 Youth ambassadors, almost 50 student volunteers, 40+ supporting partners from different fields and 700 + participating students, let us come together in October to celebrate this fusion of art and the power to change Climate change for once and for all.

The event will be hosted at the De Montfort University, Dubai. As an empowering British university, DMU has offered premier education since 1870. The branch campus in Dubai, commonly known as DMU Dubai, offers Foundation, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate programs in Engineering, Management, Design, Computing, Psychology, Law and more. These programs cater to student's diverse needs and aspirations in the Middle East and Global region. DMU Dubai provides a unique opportunity for students to receive a world-class education while immersing themselves in

Dubai's vibrant culture and business environment. DMU's numerous accolades further bolster its reputation as a top British educational institution in the UAE. It has been recognized as one of the top 20 UK universities for helping students transition into the workforce. It has also received the prestigious 5-star 'excellent' rating from QS, highlighting its commitment to providing an exceptional education. These achievements reflect DMU Dubai's dedication to offering students a world-class learning experience in Dubai's dynamic and thriving business environment. As an engaging university, DMU Dubai promotes industry networking and cultural backgrounds. For more information visit

About Youth Creative Minds Hub:

YOUTH Creative Mind hub provides a platform for the youths of the world from all walks of life to unleash their creativity, skills, and knowledge to express themselves as creativity is the only catalyst for self-expression and connecting communities. They hold our pride in youth through events, exhibitions, art talks, and so much more, all run by youths!

About Funun Arts Group:

Funun Arts Group is a thriving community that celebrates the diverse talents of artists, visual arts enthusiasts, designers, photographers, and imaginative individuals. Established in 2016 by Shiba Khan and Farah Khan, Funun Arts provides a valuable opportunity for artists to showcase their abilities that encourages the exploration of their creative potential.

Beyond its artistic endeavors, Funun Arts has garnered widespread appreciation for its commitment to social and noble causes. The community's ultimate goal is to contribute to a flourishing and evolving arts ecosystem in the UAE, achieved through impactful exhibitions, diverse programming, and in-depth publications commissioned by the gallery. The group also organizes live painting events, art workshops, community art events, team-building workshops, and more. In addition to its diverse initiatives, Funun Arts Group places a strong emphasis on engaging and empowering the youth through its dedicated platform called the“Youth Creative Minds Hub.”

With over 1000 multinational artists now part of its community, Funun Arts serves as a comprehensive hub that bridges the gap between artists, art collectors, enthusiasts, architects, and interior designers. Through local and international exhibitions, collaborations with galleries, participation in art fairs, and numerous shows in the UAE, the Funun Arts Group showcases its talent on a global scale.